Innovations 201S-AB-G542CL Oxford School House 1 Light Pendant Part of The Franklin Restoration Collection, Antique Brass
Oxford School House 1 Light Pendant part of the Franklin Restoration Collection Includes 1-6 and 2-12 inch Stems. Additional Stems sold separately. Solid Brass 90 Degree Hang Straight Swivel for Sloped Ceilings Included Rated for 100 Watt Maximum ; UL/CUL Damp Rated ; In order to maintain the finish we recommend simply using water and a cheesecloth towel ; Compatible with Incandescent, LED, Fluoresent and Halogen bulbs, Weight: 11.2 Pounds, Manufacturer: Innovations