Innovations Lighting 201F X-Large Beacon X-Large Beacon 10" Wide Semi-Flush Globe Ceiling Fixture / Wall Sconce with 16" Height - Oil Rubbed Bronze /

Innovations Lighting 201F X-Large Beacon X-Large Beacon 10" Wide Semi-Flush Globe Ceiling Fixture / Wall Sconce with 16" Height FeaturesThe X-Large Beacon 1 Light Semi-Flush Mount is part of the Franklin Restoration collectionIncludes solid brass 180 degree adjustable swivel with internal teeth that lock in at 5 degree intervals with engraved cast cupReversible mounting allows this product to be installed so the light is directed upwards or downwardsConstructed from brass, glass and steelComes with a frosted glass shadeSloped ceiling compatible(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsMountable in different orientationsCan also be mounted as a wall sconceRated for damp locationsCovered under a 2 year finish and a lifetime electrical manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 16"Width: 10"Extension: 10-1/8"Product Weight: 2.8 lbsShade Height: 9-3/4"Shade Width: 10"Canopy Height: 1/16"Canopy Width: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Included: No Semi-Flush Oil Rubbed Bronze / Clear