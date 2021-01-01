From innovations lighting
Innovations Lighting 201F Seneca Falls Seneca Falls 10" Wide Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture with 16" Height Brushed Satin Nickel / Clear Halophane Indoor
Advertisement
Innovations Lighting 201F Seneca Falls Seneca Falls 10" Wide Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture with 16" Height FeaturesThe Seneca Falls 1 Light Semi-Flush Mount is part of the Franklin Restoration collectionIncludes solid brass 180 degree adjustable swivel with internal teeth that lock in at 5 degree intervals with engraved cast cupConstructed from brass, glass and steelComes with a ribbed glass shadeSloped ceiling compatible(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsRated for damp locationsCovered under a 2 year finish and a lifetime electrical manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 16"Width: 9-1/2"Extension: 9-7/8"Product Weight: 3.15 lbsShade Height: 8"Shade Width: 9-1/2"Canopy Height: 1/16"Canopy Width: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Included: No Semi-Flush Brushed Satin Nickel / Clear Halophane