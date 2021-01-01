From innovations lighting
Innovations Lighting 201C X-Large Bell X-Large Bell Single Light 12" Wide Pendant with Adjustable Cord Polished Chrome / Clear Indoor Lighting
Innovations Lighting 201C X-Large Bell X-Large Bell Single Light 12" Wide Pendant with Adjustable Cord FeaturesDurable cast brass constructionComes with a finish coordinated X-Large Bell shadeSloped ceiling compatible(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredAdjustable Black 120" cord includedRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)UL, CUL, and ETL rated for damp locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 8"Maximum Hanging Height: 129-3/8"Width: 12"Product Weight: 4.4 lbsCord Length: 120"Shade Height: 8"Shade Diameter: 12"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Diameter: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Polished Chrome / Clear