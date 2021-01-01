201A CF403A Toner Cartridge Magenta

Best Quality Guranteed. 201A (CF403A) toner cartridges work with printers: Color LaserJet Pro M252dw, M277, MFP M277c6, M277dw, MFP 277dw. Original toner cartridges produce an average of 71% more usable pages than non- cartridges. 201A toner cartridge yield (approx.): 1,400 pages. Operating temperature range: 15 to 30C 201A toner is designed to work with your printer for high quality, reliable results every print. What's in the box: 1 New Original 201A (CF403A) toner cartridge Color: Magenta NEVER SHOP FOR TONER AGAIN - With Dash Replenishment, your printer tracks your usage and automatically reorders the Genuine toner cartridges you need, only when you need them.