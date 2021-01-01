2019 PM Grind Chrome Sand Wedge 56°14° Bounce Steel Regular

Best Quality Guranteed. The PM Grind 19 is a truly astonishing wedge design from Phil Mickelson and Chief Designer Roger Cleveland. The Offset Groove-in-Groove Technology positions the micro-grooves on a 20* angle for added spin on chips, pitches, and lobs. The increased offset and higher toe are designed to help players control trajectory on full and partial shots The C-Grind Sole provides generous relief in the heel and toe to promote crisp, clean contact from a variety of greenside lies. Premium components include a KBS Hi-Rev 2. 0 steel wedge shaft, Lamkin UTX Grip and your choice of Platinum Chrome or Tour Grey finishes.