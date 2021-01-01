From nshi
2019 Jetta Display Navigation Screen Protector, R RUIYA HD Clear Tempered Glass Screen Guard Shield Scratch-Resistant Ultra HD Extreme Clarity (8.
Advertisement
IMPORTED GLASS MATERIAL with advanced nanotechnology, and laser cutting to fit the original device screen. 9H HARDNESS Anti-Scratch & Anti-explosion, Automatic Adsorption, can protect your beloved car's screen effectively. ULTRA-THIN THICKNESS Will not affect the sense of touch, can maximum restore the color. NANO-COATING Against the fingerprint, Oleophobic and Waterproof. GIFT PACKAGE INCLUDED:1 X Tempered Glass Screen Protector;1 X Toolkits.