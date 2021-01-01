From lenovo
2019 Lenovo Ideapad Flex 5 2-in-1 Flagship Backlit Keyboard 14 inch Full HD Touchscreen Laptop PC, Intel Core i5-7200U Dual-Core, 8GB DDR4, 128GB.
14 in Full HD IPS touchscreen (1920 x 1080), 10-finger multi-touch support, Intel HD Graphics 620 with shared graphics memory Intel Core i5-7200U Dual-Core processor, 2.5 GHz can up to 3.1 GHz, 8GB DDR4 2133 MHz RAM, 128GB SSD 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.1, Webcam, 4 in 1 card reader (SD/SDHC/SDXC/MMC), Harman speakers with Dolby Home Theater Backlit keyboard; 1 x USB Type-C, 2 x USB 3.0, 1 x HDMI, 1 x Headphone output/Microphone input combo Fingerprint reader; Windows 10 Home, 0.78' Thin, 3.74lbs Weight, Battery: 2-cell lithium-ion