2019 Flagship Hp Pavilion X360 14' Hd 2-In-1 Touchscreen Laptop/Tablet, Intel Dual-Core I3-8130U Up To 3.4Ghz 16Gb Ddr4 128Gb Ssd Hdmi Usb 3.1.
Brand: HP Operating System: Windows 10 Home CPU Manufacturer: Intel Screen Size: 14 Inches Computer Memory Size: 16 GB Intel Dual-Core i3-8130U Processor, 2.20GHz Base Frequency, up to 3.40GHz, 4 MB SmartCache 16GB 2400MHz DDR4 SDRAM, 128GB Solid State Drive, No Optical Drive 14' HD ( 1366 x 768 ) WLED Anti-glare Touchscreen Display, Intel UHD Graphics 620 Integrated 1 x USB 3.1 Type-C, 2 x USB 3.0, 1 x HDMI, 1 x Headphone/microphone combo jack, 1 x Card Reader Windows 10 Home 64 bit, Bluetooth 4.2, 802.11ac, Webcam, Stylus Pen, Natural Silver