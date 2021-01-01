Tendu 2019 Cortese (1 Liter) - White Wine

White Wine by Tendu from California. Tendu is French for taut, and one of the ranges of wines from California low intervention innovators Matthiasson family. The 2019 Tendu Cortese opens with aromas of light spice with minerals and orange peel. The palate is light-bodied with medium acidity and nice texture that are lush with stone fruits and citrus. This wine is easy to drink by itself, but pairs well with backyard barbecues and lighter dishes such as fish, summer pastas, and salads.