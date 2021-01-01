From baywood international
2019 2020 Ram 1500 84in Screen Protector for 2019 2020 Ram 1500 Big Horn Uconnect Center Control Touch Screen Car Display Navigation Glass Film 84Inch
Advertisement
Touch sensitivity: Super touch sensitivity, Light and thin, smooth and sensitive to touch. Our toughened film is very thin and transparent. Automatic adsorption: It has the adsorption capacity, which can automatically absorb the exhaust adhesion. Explosion prevention and cracking: Special steel treatment, high impact, burst into a network, safety higher. Hydrophobic and antifouling properties: Effective waterproof and antifouling, Beads of water make the touch more sensitive. Reinforced glass for twice as much strength as non-tempered alternatives and effective resistance against scratches and fingerprints.