Guy Breton 2018 Regnie - Gamay Red Wine

Red Wine by Guy Breton from Burgundy, France - regions. At first, notes of supple, juicy fruit evoke the sandy layer of topsoil into which these Gamay vines-many of them a century old-sink their roots. Then a granite kick, full of gritty spice, clutches the palate with gusto, conjuring the stony bedrock beneath. After all, the vineyards of Regnie sit high on a slope between Brouilly and Morgon, so you can expect the perfume and brightness of the former along with a hint of the mineral-driven structure typical of the latter. And don't forget the house style-Breton's wines are designed to be drunk with reckless abandon, and this is no exception.