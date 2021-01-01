From cass winery
Cass Winery 2018 Grenache - Red Wine
Red Wine by Cass Winery from Central Coast, California. A medley of red fruit, dried wild flower and baking spice provide a warm, welcoming nose. Aromatics of dusted bramble berry and cranberry compote prelude a soft entry laced with a juicy acidity which captures cherry cola, black currant and caramel swirl for a surprisingly nuanced palate. Fresh pomegranate, ripe raspberry, blood orange zest and vanilla bean carry a gentle, layered essence.