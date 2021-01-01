From duckhorn
Duckhorn 2017 Three Palms Merlot - Red Wine
Red Wine by Duckhorn from Napa Valley, California. #15 Wine Spectator Top 100 of 2020 Once again, the famed Three Palms Vineyard has yielded a fascinating and full-bodied Merlot. Luxurious aromas of black cherry, plum, raspberry, cedar, and wet slate rise from the glass where they mingle with hints of chocolate and sweet baking spices. On the palate, dusty tannins add nuance and sophistication to a round, fleshy texture, with flavors of black and red fruit, fig and iron-rich earthy notes drawing the wine to a long, resonant finish. Blend: 91% Merlot, 5% Cabernet Sauvignon, 2% Malbec, 1% Cabernet Franc,1% Petit Verdot