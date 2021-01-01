Boundary Breaks 2017 No.198 Reserve Riesling - White Wine

White Wine by Boundary Breaks from New York, US. A complex nose immediately sets this wine apart. Notes of floral honey and lavender froma small selection of noble rot is layered with aromas of lime zest, navel orange, tart cherries, fresh plums and roasted fennel. Riesling is one of the world's most food-friendly wines. ThisReserve Riesling #198 is specifically designed to pair well withspicy Asian or Indian foods. The natural sweetness in the wine cutsthrough the heat and complexity of any heavily-spiced cuisine.