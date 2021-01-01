Complant 2017 Beller Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon - Red Wine

Red Wine by Complant from Napa Valley, California. The 2017 Complant Napa Valley Mt Veeder Cabernet Sauvignon has a dark garnet color with purple to brick hues. The wine is almost opaque. On the nose, it displays fresh blueberry, raspberry, violet, graphite, mesquite, spearmint, and leather. On the palate, the wine enters with bright blueberry and blackberry fruit and follows with a rich mid-palate with well-integrated tannins. The progression of this wine is seamless and leads to a long finish of fresh fruit and herbs.