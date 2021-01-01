Flora Springs 2016 Napa Valley Merlot - Red Wine

Red Wine by Flora Springs from Napa Valley, California. Our Napa Valley Merlot is an approachable, people-pleasing wine, one of Flora Komes' favorites as she loved its beautiful fruit flavors and supple, easy-going texture. The 2016 vintage draws on estate fruit from our sustainably-farmed vineyards in St. Helena, Rutherford and Oakville, properties we have owned and farmed for decades. This 100% Merlot delivers showy black cherry and blueberry flavors with notes of dark chocolate, marshmallow and graham cracker (did someone say s'mores?). Hints of lavender and leather add complexity, along with a brown spice character from the French oak barrels. This is an unctuous, mouth-filling wine with ripe tannins and just the right amount of acidity to keep it fresh and focused. Incredibly versatile, our Napa Valley Merlot is an ideal match for roasted chicken with lemon and herbs, slow-cooked lamb stew or spinach risotto with taleggio cheese.