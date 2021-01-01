Cono Sur 2016 Bicicleta Carmenere - Red Wine

Red Wine by Cono Sur from Chile, South America. A deep, beautiful red-carmine color, typical of the variety this wine represents so well. A delicious and velvety Carmenere that displays red fruit aromas perfectly combined with spicy hints. In mouth, it's definitely an intense wine, tasty, juicy and elegant. Appreciate its excellent structure and balanced acidity and drink young: from 2 to 3 years. A good choice for almost any type of meat, as well as different kinds of pate and cold cuts. A few dishes that go great with this wine are meat stews, sauteed lamb chops, lentils or beans soups, and stuffed tacos or burritos. As far as cheeses are concerned, it pairs well with blue cheeses and hard ones like Asiago.