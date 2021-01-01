Two Hands 2016 Bella's Garden Shiraz - Syrah/Shiraz Red Wine

Red Wine by Two Hands from Barossa Valley, Australia. Deep, dark red with a black core and purple hue. Deep set aromas of blackberry, bramble, black pepper, dried flower, Indian ink, and baking spices. Straight away this wine hits you with a wall of flavour. Crashing and caressing the breadth of the palate, it ratchets up a gear as it runs the length of the palate. Just as the wine seems to start losing control, a beautiful line of acidity harnesses the power, tightens up and commands authority. A veil of sheer elegance creeps though the palate. The tannins start early and build momentum drawing the wine through to an extremely long and detailed finish.