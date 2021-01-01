Oakville Winegrowers Association 2015 Oakville Cuvee (3 Liter Bottle) - Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine

Red Wine by Oakville Winegrowers Association from Napa Valley, California. This limited production wine is a blend of select lots of Oakville's finest Cabernet Sauvignon and blendingvarieties contributed by winery members of the Oakville Winegrowers. The Cuvee offers the collector an extraordinary opportunity to experience the best of Napa Valley's premiere growing region. There is no other wine that equally represents the spirit of an appellation and the camaraderie of its vintners. Each bottle is etched and numbered, a beautiful and rare addition to any wine cellar. Blend: 84% Cabernet Sauvignon, 11.8% Petite Verdot, 2.3% Zinfandel, 1.1% Petite Sirah, 0.4% Cabernet Franc, 0.2% Merlot, 0.2% Malbec