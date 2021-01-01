From cristom
Cristom 2014 Estate Syrah - Syrah/Shiraz Red Wine
Red Wine by Cristom from Willamette Valley, Oregon. The wine has expansive aromas of ripe black and blue fruits, green and black peppercorns, olive tapenade, bacon fat, violets and garrigue. Medium bodied on the palate, the blackberry fruit is pronounced and combines with morello cherries, Asian spices and smoky charcoal tones. Cola berries and black currants linger through a long finish with fine and integrated tannins.