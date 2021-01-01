From eglo
Eglo 201292A Masiano 25" Wide 4 Light Linear LED Ceiling Fixture with Square Accent Shades Brushed Aluminum Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush
Eglo 201292A Masiano 25" Wide 4 Light Linear LED Ceiling Fixture with Square Accent Shades Features for the: 201292A:Modern look for the bathroomModern take on the ceiling lightLinear style fixtureDimming compatible - dimmer NOT includedUL listed for use in damp locationsLamping for this fixture is includedDimensions for: 201292A:Height: 2.375Width: 24.625Canopy Width: 22.5Electrical Specifications for: 201292A:Number of Bulbs: 4Bulb Type: LEDBulb Base: Integrated LEDWatts Per Bulb: 3.3Wattage: 13.2Color Temperature: 3000KLumens: 1400Voltage: 120Bulb Included: YesSpecifications:Number of Bulbs: 4Bulb Type: LEDBulb Base: Integrated LEDWatts Per Bulb: 3.3Wattage: 13.2Color Temperature: 3000KLumens: 1400Voltage: 120Bulb Included: Yes Flush Mount Brushed Aluminum