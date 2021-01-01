From maxim
Maxim 20112/BUI Palladium 10" Industrial Mesh Shade Wall Sconce with Bulbs Black / Natural Aged Brass Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Advertisement
Maxim 20112/BUI Palladium 10" Industrial Mesh Shade Wall Sconce with Bulbs Popular in today's interior design is this industrial collection featuring frames of metal mesh finished in Black and accented with cast Natural Aged Brass accents looks great with vintage carbon filament bulbs. A large variety of size and price points are provided to satisfy everyone from the discriminate designer to the building contractor.Features Crafted of steel and brassComes with a black metal shadeIncludes (1) 60 watt Medium (E26) Incandescent bulbCapable of being dimmed Rated for dry locationsADA compliantCovered by Maxim's limited 1 year warrantyDimensions Height: 10-1/4"Width: 7-3/4"Depth: 4"Product Weight: 3.0 lbsElectrical Specifications Bulb Type: IncandescentBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 60 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Black / Natural Aged Brass