From maxim
Maxim 20111 Palladium 8" Industrial Mesh Shade Pendant Black / Natural Aged Brass Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Maxim 20111 Palladium 8" Industrial Mesh Shade Pendant Popular in today's interior design is this industrial collection featuring frames of metal mesh finished in Black and accented with cast Natural Aged Brass accents looks great with vintage carbon filament bulbs. A large variety of size and price points are provided to satisfy everyone from the discriminate designer to the building contractor.FeaturesMetal mesh frameConstructed of steel and brassComes with a black metal shadeRequires (1) 60 watt Medium (E26) bulbRod hung fixtureCapable of being dimmed Rated for dry locationsCovered by Maxim's limited 1 year warrantyDimensionsHeight: 12-1/4"Width: 7-3/4"Product Weight: 4.0 lbsWire Length: 120"Canopy Height: 1-1/4"Canopy Width: 1-1/4"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 60 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Black / Natural Aged Brass