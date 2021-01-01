Precious Moments 201063 Disney Showcase You Make My Heart Leap Tiana with Frog Bisque Porcelain Figurine, One Size, Multicolored

Dressed as Disney’s Princess Tiana of Maldonia, the beautiful and determined cook living in New Orleans, a Precious Moments girl gets a smooch from a her froggy Prince. Inspired by the magical tale, this figurine helps us realize that things aren’t always as they appear while sharing an expression of love. Fans of the Disney film The Princess and the Frog and Disney collectible gifts will truly appreciate this tribute to Disney’s first African-American Princess. Measuring approximately 5.75”H, this figurine is meticulously sculpted in bisque porcelain and is masterfully hand-painted. For more than 40 years, Precious Moments has been devoted to making the world a kinder place by helping people share love. A timeless brand, Precious Moments helps you celebrate everyday moments and commemorate special occasions with hand-painted porcelain figurines and ornaments as well as contemporary kitchenware, home décor, baby gifts, and more. A unique inspirational message lies at the heart of every Precious Moments product, thoughtfully designed so you can turn your special moments into memories that last a lifetime.