20102018 Dodge Journey Uconnect 84Inch Touch Screen Car Display Navigation Screen Protector HD Clear Tempered Glass Car inDash Screen Protective Film

SUPERIOR PROTECTION,9H Hardness and 0.25mm Thickness, this glass cover maintains the touch capabilities of your GPS navigator while ensuring better smooth touching feeling, Anti-Scratch & Anti-explosion. CRISP AND CLEAR VISUALS. Installing the screen cover will not affect the color, icon size and touch screen capabilities of your GPS display. It will only keep it safe from dust, scratches, oil, water and fingerprints etc. NO MORE FINGERPRINT SMUDGES. Layered with an oleophobic coating that repels oil left from your fingerprints and adds an additional smoothness to the navigating screen. LASER CUT FOR PRECISE FIT. No need to trim the edges, as it is compatible with 2010-2018 Dodge Journey Uconnect. ENJOY HASSLE-FREE CLEANING. To keep your GPS screen protector clear and dust-free, simply wipe it with a microfiber cloth. No need to use harmful cleaning substances.