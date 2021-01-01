Precious Moments 201011 Joy to The Whole Wide World Annual Santa Bisque Porcelain Figurine

The twelfth introduction to the Annual Santa Series expresses a sentiment of joy to the whole wide world as Santa prepares to embark on his Christmas Eve travels. This globe-trotting St. Nick figurine refers to his map to see where he’s off to next. His toy sack includes a tree, teddy bear, and globe of course! The perfect present for any Precious Moments fan or collector of Santa and Christmas décor, give this sweet-faced figurine as a thoughtful Christmas gift. Measuring approximately 5.25”H, this figurine has been meticulously crafted of fine bisque porcelain and is expertly hand-painted.