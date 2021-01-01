200ft White Outdoor & in Wall Quad Shield RG6 Cable 18AWG 3Ghz 75 Ohm DirecTV Satellite Approve Weather Seal All Brass CONNECTORS UL ETL CL2 Cut to.

CABLE SPECIFICATION - 200 feet, White, SOLID CORE 18AWG RG6 CABLE, 60% & 40% braided, TWO 100% foil shield. 3Ghz 75 Ohm swepted, CL2 for In-Wall installation. INDOOR / OUTDOOR CERTIFIED, UL ETL rated, UV PROTECTED PVC JACKET. CONNECTORS - ALL BRASS ANTI-CORROSION. DUAL O RINGS WEATHER SEAL. All metal self-collapsing design. Continuous GROUNDING TECHNOLOGY. 18mm STROKE LENGTH. Mmm. IN-WALL RATED?\u2013 These cables CL2 are rated for in-wall installation. Flame retardant lead-free PVC jacket. RG6 COAXIAL CABLE - RG6 is superior to RG59 for high frequency and analog applications. This combination is highly recommended and fully approved for use with most satellite and digital CATV and HDTV systems. These cables can also be used with standard cable TV and antennas for the best signal transfer with minimum loss. ASSEMBLY - Our coaxial cables are customized cut when ordered and may tailor to any project requiring a specific length. These coaxial cables are assembled in USA by pr