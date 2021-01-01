From eglo
Eglo 200993A Nocera 2 Light 10 1/4" Long Wall Sconce With Frosted Glass Shades and Adjustable Heads Chrome Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces Accent / Spot
Eglo 200993A Nocera 2 Light 10 1/4" Long Wall Sconce With Frosted Glass Shades and Adjustable Heads Features::Adjustable lamp headsDimmer compatible (not included)Crafted from steelComes with square glass shadesComes with 3 year manufacturer warrantyDimensions:Height: 4 7/8"Width: 10 1/2"Extension: 4 3/8"Canopy Depth: 4"Canopy Height: 1 3/8"Canopy Width: 10"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Integrated LEDBulb Included: YesBulb Type: LEDLED: YesNumber of Bulbs: 2Wattage: 8.4Watts Per Bulb: 4.2Color Rendering Index (CRI): 80Color Temperature: 3000KLumens: 940Voltage: 120vLocation Rating: Damp Location Accent / Spot Lights Chrome