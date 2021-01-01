From eglo
Eglo 200884A Morino 2 Light 6" Wide Outdoor Wall Sconce Matte Black Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces Outdoor Wall Sconces
Advertisement
Eglo 200884A Morino 2 Light 6" Wide Outdoor Wall Sconce Features:Highly efficient LEDs produce little heat and have a long lifespanNot capable of being dimmedUL rated for wet locationsDimensions:Height: 7.125"Width: 5.5"Depth: 4.125"Extension: 4.125"Backplate Height: 7.125"Backplate Width: 5.5"Backplate Depth: 4.125"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Integrated LEDBulb Type: LEDBulbs Included: YesNumber of Bulbs: 2Watts Per Bulb: 2.5Wattage: 5Voltage: 120vDimmable: NoColor Temperature: 3000KLumens: 360 Outdoor Wall Sconces Matte Black