Z-Lite 2008-23-LED Sevier 1 Light LED Pendant with White Round Glass Shade Chrome Indoor Lighting Pendants

Z-Lite 2008-23-LED Sevier 1 Light LED Pendant with White Round Glass Shade Black and White classic retro styling of the Sevier family presents an up to date contemporary look. Gleaming chrome hardware complements the simple color palette. These low profile fixtures are fitted with the newest LED light source technology.Features:Steel fixtureDownrods included: (1) 3", (1) 6" and (3) 12"White round glass shadeCapable of being dimmedHighly efficient LEDs produce little heat and have an extremely long lifespanCUL and ETL rated for dry locationsDesigned to cast light in both an upward and a downward directionDimensions:Height: 5" Width: 24" Depth: 24"Cord Length: 110"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Integrated LEDBulb Type: LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Watts Per Bulb: 30Total Max Wattage: 30Bulb Included: YesLumens: 2100Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index (CRI): 80 Chrome