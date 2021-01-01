From eglo
Eglo 200778A Buzz 4 Light 5" Tall Wall Sconce Matte Nickel Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Eglo 200778A Buzz 4 Light 5" Tall Wall Sconce FeaturesIncludes mounting hardwareConstructed of steel(4) 50 watt maximum GU10 bulbs requiredCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)ETL rated for dry locationsADA compliantCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 25-3/16"Maximum Height: 92-5/8"Width: 5-1/8"Extension: 3-3/8"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 200 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 4Max Watts Per Bulb: 50 wattsBulb Base: GU10Bulbs Included: No Matte Nickel