From access lighting
Access Lighting 20075LEDD Ulko Exterior Single Light 7" Wide Integrated LED Outdoor Flush Mount Square Ceiling Fixture Bronze / Acrylic Outdoor
Access Lighting 20075LEDD Ulko Exterior Single Light 7" Wide Integrated LED Outdoor Flush Mount Square Ceiling Fixture FeaturesConstructed from aluminum with an acrylic lensIntegrated LED lightingThis product is designed for use outdoorsCapable of being dimmed ETL rated for wet locationsEnergy Star approvedCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 1"Width: 7"Product Weight: 1.32 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesLumens: 900Wattage: 15 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRI Flush Mount Bronze / Acrylic