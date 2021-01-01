From light it! by fulcrum
LIGHT IT! by Fulcrum 20031-108, 6-LED Wireless Motion Sensor Security Porch Light, Single, White
Advertisement
Motion Sensor - Auto on/off for hands-free convenience and safety. Adjustable head rotates to aim the light where needed. LED Floodlight Technology provides ultra-bright, glare free, ultra-wide coverage. Weatherproof - sealed for protection against moisture. Easy Installation- installs in minutes using only 2 screws, and no wiring necessary. Mounting Plate makes installation and battery replacement a snap. Uses 4 'C' batteries (sold separately). Energy Efficient LEDs extend battery life, and never need replacement., Weight: 1.4109584768 Pounds, Manufacturer: Fulcrum