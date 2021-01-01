Sterling 20022-PC Ludington 32" Single Basin Undermount Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink with Silicone Mat, DuoStrainer and SilentShield Technology Product Features: Single basin design provides maximum workspace Covered under limited lifetime warranty SilentShield sound-absorbing technology system reduces noise and vibration Includes silicone mat and duo-strainer Constructed of 18 stainless steel with satin finish Undermount installation Center drain location provides optimal drainage capability All hardware needed for installation included Product Specifications: Height: 9-9/16" (bottom of sink to the top of the rim) Overall Width: 18-5/16" (back outer rim to the front outer rim) Overall Length: 32" (left outer rim to the right outer rim) Basin Width: 16-9/16" (back inner rim to the front inner rim) Basin Length: 30-1/4" (left inner rim to the right inner rim) Basin Depth: 9-5/16" (center of basin to the rim) Installation Type: Undermount Number of Faucet Holes: 0 Drain Outlet Connection: 3-3/4" Minimum Base Cabinet Width: 36" Stainless Steel Stainless Steel