Eglo 200097A Eridan 3 Light 23" Wide Adjustable Fixed Rail Lighting Chrome and Shiny White Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Fixed Rail
Eglo 200097A Eridan 3 Light 23" Wide Adjustable Fixed Rail Lighting Features: Designed to cast directed light at the required angleClear glass lensSuitable for installation in dry locationIncludes (3) 50 watt GU10 base bulb(s)Dimensions: Height: 22.875"Width: 4.875"Product Weight: 3.25 lbsElectrical Specifications: Bulb Base: GU10Number of Bulbs: 3Bulb Included: YesBulb Type: LEDWatts Per Bulb: 50Wattage: 150Voltage: 120v Fixed Rail Chrome and Shiny White