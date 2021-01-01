20000mAh Portable Power Charger with LED Dual USB Ports 21A Output and 2A InputSuper Light Cell Phone Charger Battery Portable Power SupplyPower.

Three color options: dual USB interface charging at the same time effortless, small and light, full mirror screen, fashionable and aesthetic, popular in the market, Huge Capacity Power Bank With 20000mAh capacity, you don't have to worry about power dies while go out. No worry about power off in Hurricane Days. Mini large capacity: once charging, 3-5 days available. By the product, please let the power consumption of the power bank run out and then fill it up again. Repeat for five times to achieve the best effect. (Not only supports the IOS series, but also supports Android and Microsoft products. Strong compatibility for your use.) It's light, small and miniature: It's more convenient to work and travel with, and it can be carried on airplanes. charging fast step: output 2.1a speed up, fast charging, no need to wait for a long time beautiful and durable: full-scale mirror screen, more grade; with LED flashlight, night lights your