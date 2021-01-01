Nourison 2000 Lacquer 4 ft. x 4 ft. Persian Vintage Round Area Rug

The Nourison 2000 4 ft. x 4 ft. Round Area Rug is a great option when looking to enhance your interior space. This rug has a classic style for a timeless appearance. It has stain-resistant materials, allowing it to withstand everyday drips and spills. It has an oriental print, adding an elaborate appearance to your home decor with gorgeous patterning. Designed with tan features, this round rug will add a subdued and natural element to your room. It has an 80% design to tolerate frequent use without getting damaged. It has reduced VOC emissions, making it a safe option for your living area. With a dense pile, it endures heavy foot traffic. Color: Lacquer.