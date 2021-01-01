From minka lavery
Minka Lavery 200-Watt Equivalent 20 in. Polished Nickel Integrated LED Flush Mount
Adorn your space with the finely crafted details of the Minka Lavery LED Flush mount. A detailed shade encircles the fixture's glassware, giving ornamental appeal to a ceiling standard. The elegant steel cornice embodies the fixtures classic beauty, while LED light radiates through an Etched Opal glass shade, eliciting a warm, inviting LED illumination ideal for modern and traditional homes alike. Available in three finishes Polished Nickel, Liberty Gold and Harvard Court Bronze.