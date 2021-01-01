From minka lavery

Minka Lavery 200-Watt Equivalent 20 in. Polished Nickel Integrated LED Flush Mount

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Adorn your space with the finely crafted details of the Minka Lavery LED Flush mount. A detailed shade encircles the fixture's glassware, giving ornamental appeal to a ceiling standard. The elegant steel cornice embodies the fixtures classic beauty, while LED light radiates through an Etched Opal glass shade, eliciting a warm, inviting LED illumination ideal for modern and traditional homes alike. Available in three finishes Polished Nickel, Liberty Gold and Harvard Court Bronze.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com