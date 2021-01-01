Sunlite 200-Watt 85-Degree to 150-Degree Bronze Outdoor Integrated LED Dimmable Area Flood Light Fixture, Daylight 5000K

Highlighting a dedication to quality and integrity, the Sunlite product line includes compact fluorescent, linear fluorescent, incandescent, HID, metal halide, halogen, decorative, miniature, specialty, stage-studio lamps and LED lamps. The Sunlite line also includes a full array of indoor and outdoor household fixtures, commercial fixtures and electrical products including extension cords, socket adapters, wall plates, receptacles and switches, dimmers and timers, surge protectors and much more. This fixture can be dimmed to ones liking and is rated UL Listed for wet location.