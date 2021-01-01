From kalorik
KALORIK 200 W Silver Professional Food Slicer
Advertisement
The KALORIK 200 Watt Professional Food Slicer delivers professional quality delicatessen cuts every time. A 7.5 in. serrated stainless steel blade and powerful 200 watt motor effortlessly slice cheese, meat, bread, vegetables and more. Thickness control lets you adjust slices from deli-thin to thick with uniform cutting. The blade is easily removed for convenient cleanup and storage. The "safe mode" feature ensures secure handling when not in use. Color: Silver.