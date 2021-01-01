200 Thread Count 100% Cotton Percale Sheet Set

Bring simplicity and modern style to your bedroom décor with a new Solid Cotton Sheet Set from ED by Ellen DeGeneres. Perfect for sensitive skin types, these crisp cotton percale sheets are free from harsh dyes and chemicals. Available in white or grey, you are sure to find the right set for your bedroom style. Sheets are machine washable for easy care. The fully elasticized fitted sheet prevents slipping from your mattress and ensures a perfect fit. Sheets fit mattresses up to 15" deep. Queen sheet set includes: one flat sheet (102"L x 90"W), one fitted sheet (80"L x 60"W) and two pillowcases (20"L x 30"W). King sheet set includes one flat sheet (102" L x 108"W), one fitted sheet (80"L x 78"W) and two pillowcases (20"L x 40"W). Color: White, Size: King