From taco tuesday
TACO TUESDAY 200 sq. in. Red Fiesta Griddle with Warmer and Non-Stick Surface
Advertisement
This TACO TUESDAY Nonstick Fiesta Griddle With Warming Drawer is a sleek, stylish griddle. Cook, warm and serve foods for large groups with ease. It features a die-cast aluminum griddle that provides an even heating surface and non-stick coating makes cleaning simple. The adjustable thermostat ranges from 200-400° while the warming tray keeps foods ready to serve. Make every Fiesta a TACO TUESDAY. Color: Red.