200 Pcs 72cm TPR Waffles Soft Head Darts Refill Foam Bullet Compatible for Nerf NStrike Elite AccuStrike Series Blasters Toy GunLight Blue

Best Quality Guranteed. New design for the darts head, it can absorbed more impact in a collision, more soft and safety than the old version Tested for quality and durability, Made using safe materials The packaging box could be as a bullet's storage box Darts are compatible with any N-Strike Elite blaster and most original N-Strike blasters Tip: This is 3rd party dart and the head of each bullet is soft and safety, but please don't aim at the companion's face, to prevent injury to the eye