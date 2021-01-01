Brite Star 200 White Faceted LED C6 Christmas Lights 66 ft. Green Wire

Illuminate your decor and add a warm ambiance to your house with these beautiful LED string lights. The faceted "C6 in. bulb provides a dazzling lighting effect. LED bulbs use less energy and last longer than incandescent bulbs and also they are extremely durable. Product Features:. Color: warm white bulbs/green wire. Number of bulbs on string: 200. Bulb size: C6 (wide angle bulb with a C6 light cover). Spacing between each bulb: 4 in. Lighted length: 66 ft. . Total length: 67 ft. 4. 5 in. lead cord. 4. 5 in. tail cord. Wire gauge: 22. Additional Product Features: LED lights use 90% less energy. Durable non-glass faceted replaceable bulbs. Cool to the touch. UL certified and approved for indoor or outdoor use. If one bulb burns out the rest will stay lit. Lights are equipped with lamp lock feature which makes them replaceable interchangeable and keeps them from falling out. Comes with replacement bulbs and spare fuses. Contains end-to-end connectors which allows you to connect multiple sets together (not to exceed 210-Watt). 120-Volt 60 hz 0. 08 Amp 9. 6-Watt. Material(s): plastic bulbs/wire.