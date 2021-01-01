From z-lite
Z-Lite 200-3-MDG Riviera 3 Light 57" Wide Billiard Multi Light Pendant with Dark Green Metal Shade Bronze / Satin Gold Indoor Lighting Pendants
Z-Lite 200-3-MDG Riviera 3 Light 57" Wide Billiard Multi Light Pendant with Dark Green Metal Shade FeaturesCrafted from steelComes with a dark green metal shadeChain suspended fixtureCapable of being dimmed CUL and ETL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 16"Width: 57"Depth: 14"Product Weight: 12.3 lbsChain Length: 72"Wire Length: 110"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 3Watts Per Bulb: 150 wattsTotal Max Wattage: 450 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Bronze / Satin Gold