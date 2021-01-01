From breast cancer awareness american flag by jamm co
Breast Cancer Awareness American Flag by JAMM CO 20 Year Survivor Pink I Won Breast Cancer Awareness USA Flag Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
20 years cancer free. I won pink ribbon distressed American flag breast cancer survivor graphic print design as a breast cancer survivor gifts for women special ladies females in your life or for self yourself as a keepsake & breast cancer awareness month. Cute trendy USA flag breast cancer apparel clothing products & accessories for family loved one's who beat cancer & kicked cancers butt. Patriotic breast cancer stuff for Proud Americans to party like a survivor at awareness walks In October we wear pink. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only