From alexis mae design - breast cancer survivor gifts
Alexis Mae Design - Breast Cancer Survivor Gifts 20 Year Survivor Gifts Pink Breast Cancer Free American Flag Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
20 years breast cancer survivor gifts for women who are cancer free & kicked cancers butt, no more chemo. Cool Patriotic vintage distressed American flag breast cancer awareness clothing apparel products things gifts items & accessories for Mom Aunt Wife. Worn USA flag graphic design pink cancer awareness ribbon with sayings phrases & quotes on it for breast cancer warriors fighters & women cancer survivors. Trendy cute gifts for cancer survivors in month of October we wear pink for daughter sister grandma. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only