From philips
Philips 20-Watt 2 ft. Linear T12 ALTO Fluorescent Tube Light Bulb Daylight Deluxe (6500K) (30-Pack)
The Philips Daylight Deluxe 20-Watt Linear Fluorescent Light Bulb (F20T12/Daylight Deluxe) creates a cool and refreshing environment inside of your home or business. These bulbs cast a vibrant, white glow making them ideal for household applications in your bathroom or laundry room. These bulbs feature ALTO technology and contain less mercury helping them to be better for the environment.