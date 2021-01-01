From silver buffalo
20 Stainless Steel Cable Ties Heavy Duty Metal Locking Zip Ties 25 pieces
Length 20 inch (520 mm) Width: 0.18 inch (4.57 mm) Strap Thickness: 0.01 inch (0.25 mm) Pack Quantity: 25 Pieces Material: 304 Stainless Steel Technical Standard: ASTM A276 Tensile Stregth: 176 lbs Flame Retardant Extreme Weather Conditions: Rust and Corrosion Resistant Can be used in Extremely Low and High Temperatures (-112F to 1000F) Self-Locking with Smooth, Rounded Edges for a Safe Use No Tools Required, Stainless Steel Cable Tie Gun Recommended for Faster Installation Heavy Duty Metal Cable Ties for the Toughest Applications: Automotive, Industrial, Home Repairs, Pipes, Indoors, Outdoors